Willie Faye Altman OLANTA Willie Faye Altman age 77 died August 17, 2020 at her home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM August 20, 2020 at Lee Cemetery on McCutcheon Road in Lake City, with Covid 19 precautions in place including facemasks, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. Born in Florence County, she was a daughter of the late James Amanda Jordan and Bertha Adell Mims Jordan. Mrs. Altman was of the Methodist Faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Legrand Altman and a sister, Charlotte Hansen. Surviving are two sons, Steve Legrand (Cynthia) Altman, Jr. of Hudson Falls, NY., and Barry Lee Altman of Anchorage, AK., two sisters, Joyce Jordan Floyd of Olanta and Syconnie Welch (Terry) Truluck of Manning, two brothers, James "Tommy" (Marsha) Jordan of Lexington and Anthony (Rose) Welch of Lake City. Four grandchildren.



