Willie Patie Felder ST. MATTHEWS - Willie Patie Felder, 86, of St. Matthews passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at East Bethel United Methodist Church, 223 Sherlock Road, Cameron, S.C. Burial will follow at the East Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg. Memorials may be made to East Bethel United Methodist Church c/o Ester Dukes at 646 Vice Road Cameron, S.C. 29030. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2019