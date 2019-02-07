Willie Ruth Forrest RIDGE SPRING - Willie Ruth Forrest, 92, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 10 at Ridge Spring Cemetery with Rev. John Chambers and Rev. Bobby Jackson officiating. Ms. Forrest was born in Ridge Spring, SC daughter of the late James J. and Morie E. Forrest. She was a lifetime member of Ridge Spring Baptist Church. She worked as a supervisor for Owenings Corning. Surviving are her sisters, Ann Hall and Louise F. Thrailkill. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 7, 2019