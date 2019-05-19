Willie Viola Grooms ELGIN A funeral service for Willie Viola Grooms, 88, will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Town of Elgin Library Building Fund, P.O. Box 277, Elgin, S.C. 29045. Mrs. Grooms passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born on January 27, 1931 in Abbeville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Guest and Lizzie Pauline McKinney Guest. She was a girl scout leader, basketball coach with Kershaw County and an honorary member of the V.F.W. in Bisophville. Surviving are her children, William Bruce Grooms and Alice Pauline Close; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Nell Baker, Virginia Seibert, Frank Guest, Milton Guest, Mildred Bell, Margaret Ann Parker and David Guest. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul L. Grooms, Sr.; son, LeRoy Grooms, Jr.; grandson, Dustin Grooms; and brothers, Lester Van Guest and Paul Guest. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on May 19, 2019