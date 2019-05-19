Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Grooms. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Viola Grooms ELGIN A funeral service for Willie Viola Grooms, 88, will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Town of Elgin Library Building Fund, P.O. Box 277, Elgin, S.C. 29045. Mrs. Grooms passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born on January 27, 1931 in Abbeville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Guest and Lizzie Pauline McKinney Guest. She was a girl scout leader, basketball coach with Kershaw County and an honorary member of the V.F.W. in Bisophville. Surviving are her children, William Bruce Grooms and Alice Pauline Close; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Nell Baker, Virginia Seibert, Frank Guest, Milton Guest, Mildred Bell, Margaret Ann Parker and David Guest. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul L. Grooms, Sr.; son, LeRoy Grooms, Jr.; grandson, Dustin Grooms; and brothers, Lester Van Guest and Paul Guest. Sign the online register at

Willie Viola Grooms ELGIN A funeral service for Willie Viola Grooms, 88, will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the burial in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Town of Elgin Library Building Fund, P.O. Box 277, Elgin, S.C. 29045. Mrs. Grooms passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born on January 27, 1931 in Abbeville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late William Henry Guest and Lizzie Pauline McKinney Guest. She was a girl scout leader, basketball coach with Kershaw County and an honorary member of the V.F.W. in Bisophville. Surviving are her children, William Bruce Grooms and Alice Pauline Close; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruby Nell Baker, Virginia Seibert, Frank Guest, Milton Guest, Mildred Bell, Margaret Ann Parker and David Guest. She was predeceased by her husband, Paul L. Grooms, Sr.; son, LeRoy Grooms, Jr.; grandson, Dustin Grooms; and brothers, Lester Van Guest and Paul Guest. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net Published in The State on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close