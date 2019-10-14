Willie Mae Gilyard Hammond COLUMBIA Funeral service for Mrs. Willie Mae Gilyard Hammond will be held at 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Tuesday at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road with burial at Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Blvd. Visitation for Mrs. Hammond will be held today beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her husband, Alfred Hammond; son, Darryl (Angela) Hammond; daughter, Dr. Angela Hammond and Lenora (Vindell) Williams; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Hammond can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 14, 2019