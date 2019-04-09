Willie James Hampton, Sr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Willie James Hampton, Sr. will be held Wednesday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at International Praise Church, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
|
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019