Willie J. Mobley, Jr.
September 19, 2020
Winnsboro, South Carolina - Graveside services for Mr. Willie J. Mobley, Jr., 34, of 121 Garden Street, will be held at 3:00pm, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Blackjack Baptist Church Cemetery, Winnsboro SC. Born in Richland County, Willie J. Mobley, Jr. died September 19, 2020. Surviving: father, Willie J. Mobley, mother, Shelia Belton Hemphill, brother, Marcus J. Mobley, two sons, Nasir Tyrik Mobley and Demarrion Corbett; daughter, Mariah Mobley and a host of other relatives and friends
Published in The State on Sep. 25, 2020.