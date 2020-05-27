Willie James Wright COLUMBIA - Mr. Willie James Wright, affectionately called "Jim" was the baby boy to the late Claudia Tiggett-Wright and Major Wright, Sr. He was born February 4, 1944 in Lumpkin, Georgia and departed this life to be with his heavenly Father on May 23, 2020. Religion was important to Jim and growing up as a youth in Lumpkin, GA, he became a member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church. Later in life, he moved to Columbia, SC from Lumpkin, Georgia to be closer to his children. Shortly after moving to Columbia, Jim was reminded of God's word and was baptized at Progressive Church of our Lord Jesus Christ. While living in Columbia, White Oak Manor became his residence for over twelve years. Jim was a hard worker and for several years, he was employed with the Day Plywood Company until he retired. Left to cherish his memories his children: Joyce (Ronald) Turner, Donald Wright, Angela (Ronald) Rhodes, Shiquita Hinton, LaTwister Wright, and Renata Wright; sisters, Cora Belton and Hazel (Herman) Anderson; three sisters-in-law; two special cousins, Lonnie D Wright and Lindell Powell; fourteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss Jim very much. The homegoing service for Mr. Wright will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 2:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home, 2930 Colonial Drive, Columbia with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 27, 2020.