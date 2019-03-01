Willie Clay Jeffcoat SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mr. Willie Clay Jeffcoat, 83, of Swansea will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea with Pastor Lucius R. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Swansea Cemetery. Mr. Jeffcoat will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mr. Jeffcoat, husband of Mrs. Thelma P. Jeffcoat, passed away February 26, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Friday, March 1, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
|
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019