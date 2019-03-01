Willie Jeffcoat

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Jeffcoat.

Willie Clay Jeffcoat SWANSEA - The funeral service for Mr. Willie Clay Jeffcoat, 83, of Swansea will be held 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea with Pastor Lucius R. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Swansea Cemetery. Mr. Jeffcoat will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mr. Jeffcoat, husband of Mrs. Thelma P. Jeffcoat, passed away February 26, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 7 PM Friday, March 1, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
Funeral Home
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.