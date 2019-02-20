Willie "Mack" Johnson WINNSBORO - Mr. Willie "Mack" Johnson, 81 passed away on Feb. 16, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Mary J. Ashford ,Winnsboro, SC; Stepdaughters, Melinda Palmer, Netrica Godfrey; dedicated niece Lillian (Willie) Mickle: Funeral service will be 3pm Thursday February 21, 2019 @ St. Luke Baptist Church Church: Visitation will be Wed. 20, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Johnson.
Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
324 S Vanderhorst St
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-4313
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019