Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Johnson Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Bert Johnson, Sr. COLUMBIA Willie Bert Johnson, Sr., born January 6, 1942. Life ended July 18, 2019 at the Fairfield Nursing Home, Ridgeway, SC. He was the son of the late Bertha Miller-Dawkins who proceeded him in death. Willie graduated from Fairfield High School in Winnsboro, SC. He attended Benedict College. He was one of the first African American bus drivers with SCE&G (Dominion Energy). He was a former trustee in the Saint John Baptist church. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty J. Johnson, a son, Captain Willie B. Johnson, Jr., (Michelle), a daughter, Anita T. Johnson MD, granddaughter, Mykira Johnson, all of Atlanta, Ga., a brother, Dennis (Freddie) Miller. His survivals consist of many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at later date.

Willie Bert Johnson, Sr. COLUMBIA Willie Bert Johnson, Sr., born January 6, 1942. Life ended July 18, 2019 at the Fairfield Nursing Home, Ridgeway, SC. He was the son of the late Bertha Miller-Dawkins who proceeded him in death. Willie graduated from Fairfield High School in Winnsboro, SC. He attended Benedict College. He was one of the first African American bus drivers with SCE&G (Dominion Energy). He was a former trustee in the Saint John Baptist church. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty J. Johnson, a son, Captain Willie B. Johnson, Jr., (Michelle), a daughter, Anita T. Johnson MD, granddaughter, Mykira Johnson, all of Atlanta, Ga., a brother, Dennis (Freddie) Miller. His survivals consist of many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at later date. Published in The State on July 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close