Willie Bert Johnson, Sr. COLUMBIA Willie Bert Johnson, Sr., born January 6, 1942. Life ended July 18, 2019 at the Fairfield Nursing Home, Ridgeway, SC. He was the son of the late Bertha Miller-Dawkins who proceeded him in death. Willie graduated from Fairfield High School in Winnsboro, SC. He attended Benedict College. He was one of the first African American bus drivers with SCE&G (Dominion Energy). He was a former trustee in the Saint John Baptist church. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty J. Johnson, a son, Captain Willie B. Johnson, Jr., (Michelle), a daughter, Anita T. Johnson MD, granddaughter, Mykira Johnson, all of Atlanta, Ga., a brother, Dennis (Freddie) Miller. His survivals consist of many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at later date.
Published in The State on July 22, 2019