Willie Douglas Jordan COLUMBIA - Mr. Willie Douglas Jordan was born October 24, 1954, to the late Reverend Wilbert M. Jordan and Mrs. Dorothy M. Simons Jordan. He departed this life on Sunday, September 22, 2019. As a child, he attended Antioch A.M.E. Zion church, as he loved singing in the children's choir and attending Sunday school. Willie Douglas Jordan was educated in the public schools of Richland County, South Carolina and was a 1973 graduate of Lower Richland High School. He furthered his education as he studied computer science at Midlands Technical College. He was united in holy matrimony to Veeravanitha Saminathan on December 27, 1992 in Montreal, Canada. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Veeravanitha, his children; Mr. Reno S. Jordan, Mr. Evan Nicholas Cannon and Petty Officer 2nd Class Karthiga Jordan (Airman C'Andre Levone Smith); one granddaughter, Kynlee Marie Smith, and one special adoptive daughter, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tiffany Latoya Brown; three brothers: Mr. Wilbert J. Jordan (Katherine), Mr. Luther A. Jordan (Wilma), Mr. Roy B. Jordan; and one sister Reverend Cynthia J. Perry; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; a very dear cousin, Devi (Chip) Durant, and a host of nieces and nephews of the United States, Malaysia and Canada. The homegoing service for Mr. Willie Douglas Jordan will be held Monday, September 30, 2019, 11:00 AM at Antioch AME Zion Church, 1136 Antioch AME Zion Church Road with burial in the church cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The State on Sept. 29, 2019

