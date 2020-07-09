Deacon Willie R. Knight, Sr. COLUMBIA - Deacon Willie R. Knight, Sr. was born on January 12, 1947, in Bronx, New York. He was the son of the late Mr. Claude Knight and the late Mrs. Willie Lee Cameron. He departed this earthly life on early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020. Willie was educated in the public schools of Manhattan, New York. Upon completion of school, he was drafted into the United States Army. After serving 21 years in the US Army, he retired and continued as an Executive Chef, from which he retired also. He became an ordained Deacon at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road under the leadership of Bishop A.C. Jackson. Deacon Willie Knight leaves to cherish his loving memory: his loving wife of the home, Mrs. Shirley Knight; two daughters, Yavaiza (Anthony) Cargill and Sherry (Kevin); one son, Willie (Latissa) Knight, Jr.; four grandchildren, Bronx Knight Cargill, Messiah Knight, Zion Knight, and Kevin Brown, Jr.; four brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Deacon Knight will surely be missed. The homegoing service for Deacon Knight will be held Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Road Columbia, SC with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
.