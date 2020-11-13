1/
Willie Lindler
1929 - 2020
Willie Mae Lindler
November 11, 2020
Pomaria, South Carolina - Willie Mae Graham Lindler, 91, died November 11, 2020 at her residence.
Born on July 4, 1929 in Pomaria, she was a daughter of the late Marvin and Minnie Berley Graham. She retired from Shakespeare and was an active member of Capers Chapel United Methodist Church. She was affectionately know as "Honey" by her friends and family. She loved her family, and enjoyed spending time and playing with her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, G. Robert Lindler; daughters, Janice Lake of Newberry and Vickie (Ray) Repko of Pomaria; a sister, Polly Sharpe of Blythewood; grandchildren, Jason (Kiki) Black, Edwin (Regina) Lake, Ben Lake, and Christina (Jeff) Lamb; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Mattison, and Manning Lake and Caleb, Conner, Collin, and Corbin Black. She was predeceased by a son-in-law, Kenneth Lake; brothers, Hubert Graham, Raymond Graham, Virgil Graham, and Cecil Graham; and by a sister, Geneve Morse.
A family graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Newberry Memorial Gardens by the Rev. Cameron Levi. Memorials may be made to Capers Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Penny Hamby, 12550 Broad River Road, Little Mountain, SC 29075.
Active pall bearers will be Jason Black, Edwin Lake, Ben Lake, Mattison Lake, Caleb Black, Conner Black, and Josh Graham.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home www.mcswainevans.com


Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Newberry Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
