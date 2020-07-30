1/1
Willie Mae Hill
Willie Mae Blocker Hill COLUMBIA - Mrs. Willie Mae Blocker Hill was born on April 7, 1941 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Mr. Willie Blocker and the late Mrs. Mary Blocker. She departed her earthly life on July 25, 2020 at her home 2221 Waites Road, Apt. A., Columbia, South Carolina. Willie Mae Blocker Hill attended the public schools of Richland County. She was employed at OSHA for 20 years with the custodial staff. She retired to take care of her mother. Willie Mae was married to the late Mr. Willie Ben Hill, together they had one son, the late Mr. Michael Hill. She enjoyed music, and just being among her family and friends whom she loved dearly. Mrs. Willie Mae Blocker Hill leaves to cherish her precious memories to her brother, Mr. Dan (Arlenia) Albert; sisters, Mrs. Mae (the late Lewis) Moses, Mrs. Dorothy (the late Lewis) Kelly, Mrs. Shirley Johnson (William) Jones, Mrs. Patricia (the late James) Green, and Ms. Mary Ann Albert; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins, and friends. The memorial service for Mrs. Willie Mae Blocker Hill will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
