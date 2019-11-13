Willie Mae Sanders Kittrell ORANGEBURG, SC - Willie Mae Sanders Kittrell, 86, of Cope passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Rev. Scott Alewine and Rev. Ken Hay will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 A.M. prior to the funeral service. Survivors include her sons, Roger Kittrell (Dale), Terry Kittrell (Lena); four grandsons, Jared Kittrell (Rebecca), Jeremy Kittrell (Kristi), Josh Kittrell, Matthew Kittrell; nine great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Naomi, Eden, Nakoda, Noah, Ethan, Ava, Porter, Sarah Kate; brothers, Frank Sanders, Robert Sanders, Kenny Sanders (Patty); sister, Annie Ruth Crapps (James) and sister-in-law, Remell Sanders and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a sincere "Thank You" to the staff of Grove Park Hospice and especially, Vickie, Daniell, Jackie and Jennifer for their love and support during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to Grove Park Hospice at 1324 Grove Park NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Nov. 13, 2019