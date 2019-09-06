Willie Ray Maxwell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Ray Maxwell.
Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Obituary
Send Flowers

MSgt. (Ret) Willie Ray Maxwell COLUMBIA Funeral services for MSgt. (Ret.) Willie Ray Maxwell will be held Saturday 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Pontiac, SC, with burial and full military honors to follow in the church cemetery. A family visitation will be held Friday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Rev. Muriel Hudson Maxwell; daughter, Latonya Maxwell; son, Rodney D. G. Maxwell; grandsons, Antonio Maxwell and Allen Maxwell; mother, Classie Maxwell Walker; six sisters; six brothers; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.