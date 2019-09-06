MSgt. (Ret) Willie Ray Maxwell COLUMBIA Funeral services for MSgt. (Ret.) Willie Ray Maxwell will be held Saturday 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at the Oak Grove Baptist Church, Pontiac, SC, with burial and full military honors to follow in the church cemetery. A family visitation will be held Friday evening beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his wife, Rev. Muriel Hudson Maxwell; daughter, Latonya Maxwell; son, Rodney D. G. Maxwell; grandsons, Antonio Maxwell and Allen Maxwell; mother, Classie Maxwell Walker; six sisters; six brothers; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019