Willie Frank Simpson HOPKINS - Life Reflections All too often, we as humans, with our incomplete and fallible judgement, question the insertable workings of the Almighty. According to John Milton, "It is not for us to justify the ways of God to man." So let those of us who question and doubt, those of us who cannot accept God's will in death of our beloved Deacon Willie Frank Simpson, take heart in knowledge that God's will, will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Deacon Willie Frank Simpson of Hopkins, South Carolina entered his eternal rest on April 6, 2019. He was born in Marshall, Texas, the only child of the late Frank and Lucy Chatham Simpson. After the sudden death of his mother at the age 13, he was raised by his father and the late Aunt Cora Frite. Deacon Simpson was raised in a Christian home. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age, and joined New Bethel Baptist Church in Marshall, Texas. Deacon Simpson is a 1963 graduate of H.B. Pemberton High School, Marshall, Texas. He attended Los Angeles City College and UCLA in Los Angeles, California. During college he was drafted into the United States Army, served in Korea and volunteered for two tours in Viet Nam (1968-1969 and 1970-1971), four tours in Germany, and several installations in the United States. He received numerous medals and decorations to include the Bronze Star, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Achievement medal and numerous Certificates of Appreciation. After retiring as a Sergeant First Class with twenty years of military service. Deacon Simpson received an Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Administration (Cum Laude) from Rutledge College and an Associate's Degree in Business Data Processing from Columbia Junior College, Columbia, South Carolina. After, retiring in 1986 as a Sergeant First Class with twenty years of Military service, he was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier from 1989 to 2008. During his military career Deacon Simpson was faithful and dedicated under watch care of several church ministries. After relocating to Columbia, South Carolina, he joined Bible Way Church of Atlas Road and served as a Care Group Leader along with his wife Mother Rachel Simpson. He was ordained a Deacon under the leadership of Pastor Darrell Jackson in January 2006. Deacon Simpson was a volunteer at South East Rural Community Outreach (SERCO) and with the Hopkins Park Seniors Program and often cooked some of his famous fried turkeys. He also worked with his wife to complete several other projects to help seniors and the Historic Harriet Barber House. Some of favorite past times included reading the Bible, fishing, cooking, traveling, spending time with family, friends and neighbors, especially his grand and great grandchildren during birthdays and holidays. Deacon Simpson leaves behind a legacy of love to be cherished by his devoted wife, Mother Rachel Simpson; one son, Paxton Simpson (Crayyonna) of Columbia, South Carolina; two daughters, Marlo Lyles of Columbia, South Carolina and Stacie Houey (Terrence) of Irmo, South Carolina; His Mother-in-Law, Bernice "Sandy" Reeves of Trenton, New Jersey; one Brother-in-Law, Robert Reeves of Hopkins, South Carolina; one Sister-in-Law, Minister Cathy Malloy (Frank) of Trenton, New Jersey; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; Devoted and Loving Care-givers, Odell and Luella Sumter and Fannie Lott; and a host of cousins, and other loving relatives and friends. A gathering for family and friends will be Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, South Carolina from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. A celebration of Deacon Simpson's New Life will be Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Bible Way Baptist Church of Atlas Road, Columbia, South Carolina at 2 p.m. Interment will follow after the service at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Columbia, South Carolina where full military honors will be performed. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

