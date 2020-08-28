Willie Wade SALUDA - Willie Clyde Wade, 79, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care in Greenwood, SC. Born in Seminary, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Lavon and Beatrice (Bea) Havard Wade, and husband of the late Kay Wills Wade. He served in the US Air Force before working as an electrician with Milliken in Saluda. He was also a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church. Surviving are a daughter, Brandi W. Black (Stacey) of Batesburg, a son, Judson Clark Nicholson, Jr. (Melissa) of PA, four grandchildren, Jacob Black (Casey), Kaylee Black (Tanner Quattlebaum), Macie Paige Black, and Carolina Jo Nicholson, a great-granddaughter, Layla Claire Black, and two sisters, Kathy Wade Ellsworth (Ron) and Ina Wade Rayburn. Mr. Wade is preceded in death by a grandson, Drayton Wade Black, mother and father, Herbert E. and Mildred Lee Norris Thurston, five siblings, Ruby Grace Wade Jones, Sarah Vondee Wade Izumi, Beverly Thurston, Barbara Thurston, and Leon Thurston, loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August, 29, 2020 at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Lee Cothran officiating. Memorials may be made to Drayton Black Memorial Scholarship Fund, 220 Peterson Path Rd., Batesburg, SC 29006 or to Shiloh United Methodist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Kent or Glenda Rushton, 118 John J. Rushton Rd., Saluda, SC 29138. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
