Willie Williams AIKEN A celebration of life service for Willie Gene Williams, 87, formally of Lugoff, will be held Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. The Rev. Barbee Parsons will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, SW Lilburn, GA 30047. Mrs. Williams passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born in Heath Springs, she was a daughter of the late Senator W. Bruce and Eugenia Cauthen Williams. Willie was married to Earl T Williams her lifelong sweetheart of 68 years. Willie and Earl moved to Aiken SC in 2011. She attended Kings Business College in Charlotte, NC. She worked at numerous places including in Fairbanks Alaska for the Air Force while her husband was in service, for DuPont Co in Lugoff, SC and retired from Whiting Metals in Lugoff, SC Mrs. Williams was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church over 50 years before moving to Aiken. While in Aiken, she attended Trinity United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Lugoff Bridge Club for many years and started the first Red Hat Club in Lugoff. She was the first female elected official in Kershaw County and served on the Kershaw County School Board. Surviving are her husband, Earl Tillman Williams, of Aiken; children, Earl Bruce Williams (Lori) of Alto, NM, Susanne Brown (Tim) of Elgin, Leigh Varnadore (Chris) of Daniel Island; grandchildren, Will Varnadore, Leighton Varnadore, Logan Varnadore, Timothy Brown (Liz), Lauren Brown, Bobby Baise, and Chloe, James, Blue and Bobbie Coleman; and a great-grandson, Baylor Brown. She was predeceased by a sister, Dorothy Ann Williams. Sign the online register at

