The Honorable Willie H. "Bill" Womble COLUMBIA - The Honorable Willie H. "Bill" Womble, Jr., 68, of Columbia, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC on March 28, 1951, he was a son of the late Willie H. Womble, Sr., and Katie Louise Fagan Womble. Survivors include his beloved wife of 41 years, Maurie Elrod Womble; daughter, Michelle Womble; son, Billy Womble. The funeral service for Judge Womble will be held 2 o'clock, or 2:05 o'clock, or 2:10 o'clock (he was rarely on time), Monday, April 8th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow the service at Ridge Crest Memorial Park, Batesburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 5 until 7 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Live streaming of Judge Womble's service my be found at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 6, 2019