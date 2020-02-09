Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie Wright Sr.. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Willie Albert Wright, Sr. COLUMBIA - Sergeant First Class (E-7) Willie Albert Wright, Sr., departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Agape' Hospice House. Born June 4, 1936 in Fort Motte, South Carolina as the only child of the late Louise Wright Lloyd and Deacon James Lloyd. Willie attended school in Richland County School District One and graduated from C.A. Johnson High School, class of 1955. At an early age, Willie joined and was baptized at Saint John Baptist Church under the pastorage of the late Reverend Dr. Roscoe C. Wilson, Sr., where he remained a faithful member. After Willie's retirement from the United States Army, he began a second career with South Carolina Electric and Gas as a bus driver and retired after twenty years of service. Mr. Wright leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Frances Helen, two sons, Reverend Willie (Kathy) Wright, Jr., and Lewis (Cathy) Wright; one daughter-in-law, Mrs. Elizabeth Cokely Wright; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Alberta Faulk; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one adopted grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Willie A. Wright, Sr. will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church - Beltline with burial Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Willie Albert Wright, Sr. COLUMBIA - Sergeant First Class (E-7) Willie Albert Wright, Sr., departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Agape' Hospice House. Born June 4, 1936 in Fort Motte, South Carolina as the only child of the late Louise Wright Lloyd and Deacon James Lloyd. Willie attended school in Richland County School District One and graduated from C.A. Johnson High School, class of 1955. At an early age, Willie joined and was baptized at Saint John Baptist Church under the pastorage of the late Reverend Dr. Roscoe C. Wilson, Sr., where he remained a faithful member. After Willie's retirement from the United States Army, he began a second career with South Carolina Electric and Gas as a bus driver and retired after twenty years of service. Mr. Wright leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Frances Helen, two sons, Reverend Willie (Kathy) Wright, Jr., and Lewis (Cathy) Wright; one daughter-in-law, Mrs. Elizabeth Cokely Wright; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Alberta Faulk; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one adopted grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Willie A. Wright, Sr. will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church - Beltline with burial Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close