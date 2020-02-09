Willie Albert Wright, Sr. COLUMBIA - Sergeant First Class (E-7) Willie Albert Wright, Sr., departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Agape' Hospice House. Born June 4, 1936 in Fort Motte, South Carolina as the only child of the late Louise Wright Lloyd and Deacon James Lloyd. Willie attended school in Richland County School District One and graduated from C.A. Johnson High School, class of 1955. At an early age, Willie joined and was baptized at Saint John Baptist Church under the pastorage of the late Reverend Dr. Roscoe C. Wilson, Sr., where he remained a faithful member. After Willie's retirement from the United States Army, he began a second career with South Carolina Electric and Gas as a bus driver and retired after twenty years of service. Mr. Wright leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Frances Helen, two sons, Reverend Willie (Kathy) Wright, Jr., and Lewis (Cathy) Wright; one daughter-in-law, Mrs. Elizabeth Cokely Wright; one sister-in-law, Mrs. Alberta Faulk; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one adopted grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Willie A. Wright, Sr. will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. John Baptist Church - Beltline with burial Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020