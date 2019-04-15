Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis Bethea Jr.. View Sign

Willis Dabbs Bethea, Jr. COLUMBIA Willis Dabbs Bethea, Jr., 65, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Lancaster, SC on November 24, 1953, he was the son of the late Willis Dabbs Bethea, Sr., and Sally Galloway Bethea. Willis grew up on his family farm, which is where he developed his strong work ethic. Throughout his life there were very few things he couldn't do or fix. The farm was also the idyllic setting of numerous campouts with friends, as well as great fishing, hunting, barn, horse and cattle escapades that continue to be a source of amusement to this day. Willis attended the University of South Carolina where he was a photographer for The Gamecock and Vice-President of PHI KAPPA PSI fraternity. He started his career in insurance software with Seibels Bruce then went to PMSC/CSC where he worked for over 30 years. His career gave him the opportunity to travel the world to destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, and Bali, to name a few. Before his health declined, he was a project manager at Blue Cross/Blue Shield where he had the privilege of working with many wonderful and supportive people. More than anything, Willis enjoyed watching Will and Tanner in all their many sporting events, antique shopping with Tangie, discussing plants and flowers with his sister Liz, and walking in his backyard every day. Willis is survived by his devoted wife, Tangela Shull Bethea; sons, Willis Dabbs Bethea III, and Tanner Ramsey Bethea. He is also survived by his sisters, Laine Bethea Wiedemann (Eddie), Elizabeth Bethea Fuller (Dave), Amanda Bethea Keaveny, and Lisa Bethea Pettit (Bryan); parents-in-law, Robert and Kay Shull, brother-in-law, Tim Shull (Debra), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and three great-nieces and two great-nephews. He was predeceased by his niece, Mary Olivia Pettit, and his nephew, Michael Ross Wiedemann. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Betty Addison, Jane Biddix, Ashley and Mac Love, family, friends and neighbors for all their love and support during Willis' valiant battle with cancer. The service for Mr. Bethea will be held at 2:00, Tuesday, April 16th, at Shandon United Methodist Church, with Reverend Smoke Kanipe officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at the home of Ashley and Mac Love, 2148 Shady Lane, Columbia, SC. Burial will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church's Youth Mission Project, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Willis Dabbs Bethea, Jr. COLUMBIA Willis Dabbs Bethea, Jr., 65, beloved husband and father, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Lancaster, SC on November 24, 1953, he was the son of the late Willis Dabbs Bethea, Sr., and Sally Galloway Bethea. Willis grew up on his family farm, which is where he developed his strong work ethic. Throughout his life there were very few things he couldn't do or fix. The farm was also the idyllic setting of numerous campouts with friends, as well as great fishing, hunting, barn, horse and cattle escapades that continue to be a source of amusement to this day. Willis attended the University of South Carolina where he was a photographer for The Gamecock and Vice-President of PHI KAPPA PSI fraternity. He started his career in insurance software with Seibels Bruce then went to PMSC/CSC where he worked for over 30 years. His career gave him the opportunity to travel the world to destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, and Bali, to name a few. Before his health declined, he was a project manager at Blue Cross/Blue Shield where he had the privilege of working with many wonderful and supportive people. More than anything, Willis enjoyed watching Will and Tanner in all their many sporting events, antique shopping with Tangie, discussing plants and flowers with his sister Liz, and walking in his backyard every day. Willis is survived by his devoted wife, Tangela Shull Bethea; sons, Willis Dabbs Bethea III, and Tanner Ramsey Bethea. He is also survived by his sisters, Laine Bethea Wiedemann (Eddie), Elizabeth Bethea Fuller (Dave), Amanda Bethea Keaveny, and Lisa Bethea Pettit (Bryan); parents-in-law, Robert and Kay Shull, brother-in-law, Tim Shull (Debra), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and three great-nieces and two great-nephews. He was predeceased by his niece, Mary Olivia Pettit, and his nephew, Michael Ross Wiedemann. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Betty Addison, Jane Biddix, Ashley and Mac Love, family, friends and neighbors for all their love and support during Willis' valiant battle with cancer. The service for Mr. Bethea will be held at 2:00, Tuesday, April 16th, at Shandon United Methodist Church, with Reverend Smoke Kanipe officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at the home of Ashley and Mac Love, 2148 Shady Lane, Columbia, SC. Burial will be private. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shandon United Methodist Church's Youth Mission Project, 3407 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

(803) 754-6290 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close