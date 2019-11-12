Willis C. Wise COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Willis C. Wise will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 2229 Hampton Street. Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mr. Wise will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Snipe Wise. Surviving are his daughter, Katina Wise; sister, Eliza Wise McDowell; grandchildren, Kaviana Holmes, Kwyliq Wise-Hale and Kylon Boyles; nieces, Monique McDowell, Esq. and Michelle Wise; nephew, Troy Weeks.
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019