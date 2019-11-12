Willis C. Wise

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willis C. Wise.
Service Information
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC
29223
(803)-735-1205
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church
2229 Hampton Street
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
4170 Percival Road
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Willis C. Wise COLUMBIA, SC Funeral service for Mr. Willis C. Wise will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at St. Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 2229 Hampton Street. Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road. Viewing for Mr. Wise will be held today from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Snipe Wise. Surviving are his daughter, Katina Wise; sister, Eliza Wise McDowell; grandchildren, Kaviana Holmes, Kwyliq Wise-Hale and Kylon Boyles; nieces, Monique McDowell, Esq. and Michelle Wise; nephew, Troy Weeks.
Published in The State on Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.