Willis Joe Dent CAMDEN A funeral service for Willis Joe Dent, 78, will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Camden Ward, with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on 1hr prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Babcock Center. Mr. Dent passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Imboden, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Joe Sloan Dent and Velma Lawrence Dent. He was a committed member of American Legion Post 17 and he served as State Commander of the American Legion from 1997-1998. Surviving is his son, David Joel Dent (Paige); grandchildren, Anthony Blake Walker, Ashley Nicole Dent, Breanna Michelle Dent, Christopher Joel Dent, Kinsley Morgan Dent, and Laurel Grace Dent; and his dog, Rambo. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Melinda Joy Dent; children, Michael Gregory Dent and Kimberly Michelle Dent. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 13, 2020