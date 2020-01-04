Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willise Still Keel. View Sign Service Information Mole Funeral Home 9399 Patterson Street Barnwell , SC 29812 (803)-259-3166 Send Flowers Obituary

Willise Still Keel BARNWELL - Willise Still Keel, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Foothills Retirement Community. Mrs. Keel was born on January 28, 1929 in Barnwell County. She was the daughter of the late William Shellie Still and Zelma Bonds Still. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Murray Hammond Keel, to whom she was married for over 58 years. Mrs. Keel loved the Lord Jesus, and everything she did was in some way a reflection of that devotion whether as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, or an educator. Her family was very important to her as exhibited by her devotion as a loving wife and nurturing mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Barnwell First Baptist Church having taught Sunday school for decades and also having served as a deacon. She was known for regularly visiting those in need, often with a freshly baked pound cake in hand. Mrs. Keel began her 34 year career of teaching English in the Barnwell School District in 1950. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching and even offered the Bible as a literature class as a means of reaching her students. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, at the Barnwell First Baptist Church with Rev. Bart Kelley and Rev. Billy Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Saturday at Mole Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Benevolence Fund at Barnwell First Baptist Church (803-259-1128). Survivors include her sons Byron (Kelley) Keel of Marietta, GA and Bruce (Amy) Keel of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Katie (Jonathan) Cox, Kimberly (Blake) Hill, Christopher (Marina) Keel, Barrett Keel, and Hunter Keel; and great grandchildren, Evelyn Cox and Sophia Hill. She was predeceased by her brothers Laverne Still and Hammond Still and her great grandchild Addelyn Willise Cox. Please visit our online registry at

Willise Still Keel BARNWELL - Willise Still Keel, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Foothills Retirement Community. Mrs. Keel was born on January 28, 1929 in Barnwell County. She was the daughter of the late William Shellie Still and Zelma Bonds Still. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Murray Hammond Keel, to whom she was married for over 58 years. Mrs. Keel loved the Lord Jesus, and everything she did was in some way a reflection of that devotion whether as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, or an educator. Her family was very important to her as exhibited by her devotion as a loving wife and nurturing mother and grandmother. She was an active member of Barnwell First Baptist Church having taught Sunday school for decades and also having served as a deacon. She was known for regularly visiting those in need, often with a freshly baked pound cake in hand. Mrs. Keel began her 34 year career of teaching English in the Barnwell School District in 1950. She thoroughly enjoyed teaching and even offered the Bible as a literature class as a means of reaching her students. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Sunday, at the Barnwell First Baptist Church with Rev. Bart Kelley and Rev. Billy Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnwell County Memory Gardens on Reynolds Road. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM, Saturday at Mole Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Benevolence Fund at Barnwell First Baptist Church (803-259-1128). Survivors include her sons Byron (Kelley) Keel of Marietta, GA and Bruce (Amy) Keel of Easley, SC; grandchildren, Katie (Jonathan) Cox, Kimberly (Blake) Hill, Christopher (Marina) Keel, Barrett Keel, and Hunter Keel; and great grandchildren, Evelyn Cox and Sophia Hill. She was predeceased by her brothers Laverne Still and Hammond Still and her great grandchild Addelyn Willise Cox. Please visit our online registry at molefh.com Published in The State on Jan. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close