Willodene Rion Lumpkin COLUMBIA - Willodene Rion Lumpkin of Columbia, South Carolina, passed from this life on February 16, 2019 into the arms of Jesus Christ. Willodene was the widow of the late Alva Moore Lumpkin, Jr. of Columbia. She is survived by two children, Mary Holbrook Lumpkin of Columbia, SC, and Peyre Thomas Lumpkin (Andrea) of Columbia, SC. She was predeceased by a son, Alva Moore Lumpkin, III. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Berry Wittenberg (Philip) of Hilton Head, SC and Irving Rion Alvey (Hamp) of Columbia, SC. She was predeceased by two brothers, James Wallace Rion and Aubrey Holbrook Rion. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Peyre Thomas Lumpkin, Jr. of Charleston, SC, Matthew Moore Lumpkin of Columbia, SC and Caroline Hope Lumpkin of Pawleys Island, SC, who all grew up calling her "Neena". She was born in Columbia, SC, on August 13, 1920, the third child and first daughter of Alva Holbrook Rion and Willodene Elliott Rion. She attended Converse College in Spartanburg, SC and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon the return of Alva Lumpkin from World War II they settled and lived in Columbia. Willodene was active in the Columbia Historical Society, the Palmetto Garden Club, of which she was President, The Colonial Dames, Junior League of Columbia, (President) and The Assembly (President). Along with many Columbia women she worked tirelessly to raise money to renovate and preserve the Robert Mills Home in Columbia as an historic landmark. She was an avid gardener and appreciated the beauty of nature as it found expression in plants and flowers everywhere. There were few plants native to South Carolina that she could not identify by name. Referred to as "Willo" by her friends she will be remembered as a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia where she served on the Altar Guild and as a frequent visitor to Still Hopes as a friend and bridge partner. She was especially fond of the mountains of Western North Carolina and loved to travel. She was fortunate to have been able to visit Europe several times during her last years. There will be a service at 1:30 pm Friday February 22, 2019 in the Keenan Chapel at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Following the service she will be interred next to her husband. Shives Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Trinity Foundation or to Hospice in her memory. The family would like to thank the staff of HarborChase Assisted Living of Columbia for their love and care during her last years and Heartstrings Hospice for their gentleness and support at the end of her life.

