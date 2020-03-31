Wilmont Ray Bodiford BARNWELL Wilmont Ray Bodiford, 76, went into eternal rest on March 29, 2020 at Pruitt Health Care surrounded by family. A graveside service will be held on April 1st at Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery, Barnwell, SC at 2 p.m. with Rev. Bert Baynham and Rev. Jake Edwards officiating. Visitation will be held on March 31, 2020 for family only at Dyches Funeral Home, due to current circumstances. He was the son of the late McLaurin and Elma Ruth Bodiford. He was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church for many years. He was a self-made business man and owner of Ray's Lumber for many years. He loved kids and had a giving heart and loved his family dearly. He will be missed by many. Survivors include his wife of 58 years Peggy A. Bodiford; three sons; Timothy (Nancy) Bodiford, David Allen (Diane) Bodiford and Brett O. (Becky) Bodiford all of Barnwell. Four brothers; James (Faye) Bodiford of Columbia, SC, Jacky Bodiford of Barnwell, Donnie Bodiford of Aiken and Roy Bodiford of Silver City, N.C.; Four sisters; Sybil (Russell) Lane, Nellie Rosier, Arie (Bill) Murphy all of Barnwell S.C. and Dianne Barber of Boone, N.C. Six Grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by one brother McGee Bodiford and one grandchild Jenna Bodiford. Memorials may be made to the , 140 Stoneridge Drive #210, Columbia, SC 29210. The family has entrusted Dyches Funeral and Crematory with the arrangements.
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020