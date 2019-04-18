Wilson Springs

Wilson Baker Springs MYRTLE BEACH - Wilson Baker Springs, 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Wilson, or "Teedie" as he was known to his family and friends, was born on January 2, 1928 in Greenville, South Carolina, a son of the late Brigadier General Holmes Buck Springs and Louise Wilson Springs. For the complete obituary and to send messages to the family, please visit www.msfh.net.
Published in The State on Apr. 18, 2019
