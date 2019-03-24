Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Wilson Ray Whetstone CHAPIN Funeral services for Wilson Ray Whetstone will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The family encourages casual dress. Surrounded by his family, Mr. Whetstone passed peacefully on Wednesday, March 21, 2019. Born on November 9, 1954 in North, South Carolina, he was the oldest son of the late Marion Whetstone and Ola Tindal Whetstone. Mr. Whetstone was a graduate of Swansea High School. He, subsequently, began a 30-year career with the Savannah River Plant, where he attained his CDL and was trained as a firefighter on site. He retired as a Heavy Equipment Operator in 2014. Mr. Whetstone enjoyed traveling, especially in his younger years. Some of his greatest moments were spent riding his Harley Davidson across his beautiful country with dear friends. These friends bestowed the nickname "Fuzz" upon him, which he proudly identified with in most areas of his life. As he became a devoted husband and a grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his growing family, and he loved being called "Pop-Pop" by his grands. He loved animals, especially dogs. His heart went out to children, especially those in need, and he regularly participated in the Salvation Army Annual Toy Run for children. Mr. Whetstone is survived by his loving wife, Sarah M. Whetstone; his step-daughters, Jennifer Estes (Merrick) and Jessica Parise (Brandon); his four grandchildren, Tradd and Caroline Estes, as well as Valerie and Livia Parise; his former step-son, Travis Jeffcoat; his adoring oldest sister, Virginia Berry (Donald), along with his sisters, Henrietta Toole (Earl), Dell Crim (L.A.), and his brother, Samuel Whetstone; his nieces and nephews, Donette Kirkland, Teresa Gartman, Linda Fogle, Shirley Simpson, Darlene Colvin, and Ronnie Crim, as well as his many cherished great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves behind his collie-mix rescue dog, Bernard. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Humane Society in Mr. Whetstone's honor. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close