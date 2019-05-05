Wilton Shealy Lewis, Jr. HUNTERSVILLE, NC - Wilton "Billy" Shealy Lewis, Jr., 63, will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Billy was born March 4, 1956 in Leesville, S.C., to the late Wilton Shealy Lewis, Sr. and Wilma Outz Lewis. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 21 years, Frances, father and mother- in-law, Eddie and Estelle Portee, Sr., of Columbia, a sister, Susan Lewis Simons of Gilbert, AZ., five nieces and two nephews, brother-in-law, Eddie Portee (Kellie) of Spartanburg and sister-in-laws, Regina Portee of Atlanta, Wanda Newkirk (Carlton) of Mauldin, a host of cousins and extended family members. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on May 5, 2019