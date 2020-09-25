1/1
Winfred Richardson
1954 - 2020
Winfred Richardson
September 22, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Mr. Winfred Dale Richardson was born April 24, 1954 in Columbia, South Carolina.. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home surrounded by love ones.
Dale as he was affectionately called by family and friends attended the public schools of Richland County. He served the country faithfully in the United States Army for several years. Upon completion of service he received an Honorable Discharge. He was employed by South Carolina Department Mental Health for 19 years of dedicated service.
Mr. Richardson was a dedicated member of Jerusalem Baptist Church where he served faithfully until his health declined. During his tenure he served at a time as head of the Pastor's Aide and part of the Men's Choir.
Those left to cherish is fond and precious memories are his wife Janie Richardson. Two sisters Bertha M. Richardson of Columbia, South Carolina and Harriet Kinchlow of Tampa, Florida. A brother James (Cordelia) Richardson of Columbia, South Carolina. Three Sister-in-laws, Jacqueline Holloway, Diane Green and Phyllis Harrison. Special nephews Tron Harrison, Brandon Harrison and Kerry Richardson. Special nieces Teresa Richardson and Jada Harrison. And a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in The State on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
803-254-2000
