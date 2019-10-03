Guest Book View Sign Service Information Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services 5400 Bush River Rd Columbia , SC 29212 (803)-772-1231 Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred T. Guichard LEXINGTON Winifred "Tessie" Testard Guichard died October 1, 2019. The daughter of Winifred Testard and Clifford Howard Fleshman was born on November 7, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Albert "Buster" J. Guichard, her son George Michael "Mike" Rentz and her sister Jacqueline Testard Pringle of Lakewood, Colorado. Surviving are her daughters, Marty Rentz (Tommy) Johnson of West Columbia, South Carolina and Mary Winifred Rentz of Columbia, South Carolina and daughter-in-law Iris Rentz of West Columbia, South Carolina. Grandchildren: Stephenie Johnson of West Columbia, South Carolina, McCabe Rentz of Columbia, South Carolina, Sara (Seth) Krisnow of Lexington, South Carolina and Michael Rentz of Charleston, South Carolina. Great-grandchildren: Olivia Krisnow, Irby Krisnow and Audra Krisnow of Lexington, South Carolina. Also surviving are step-children: Barbara (Dick) Page and family along with Pamela (Jeff) Thomann and family all from Massachusetts. The graveside service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29212 on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 am. The Rev. Dr. Tim Phillips of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, where she had been a member, will officiate. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to the . The family thanks the wonderful staff at Wellmore in Lexington, South Carolina, where she had resided since 2017, for the loving care shown to their Mother. Online condolences may be sent to

Winifred T. Guichard LEXINGTON Winifred "Tessie" Testard Guichard died October 1, 2019. The daughter of Winifred Testard and Clifford Howard Fleshman was born on November 7, 1927, in Atlanta, Georgia. She is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Albert "Buster" J. Guichard, her son George Michael "Mike" Rentz and her sister Jacqueline Testard Pringle of Lakewood, Colorado. Surviving are her daughters, Marty Rentz (Tommy) Johnson of West Columbia, South Carolina and Mary Winifred Rentz of Columbia, South Carolina and daughter-in-law Iris Rentz of West Columbia, South Carolina. Grandchildren: Stephenie Johnson of West Columbia, South Carolina, McCabe Rentz of Columbia, South Carolina, Sara (Seth) Krisnow of Lexington, South Carolina and Michael Rentz of Charleston, South Carolina. Great-grandchildren: Olivia Krisnow, Irby Krisnow and Audra Krisnow of Lexington, South Carolina. Also surviving are step-children: Barbara (Dick) Page and family along with Pamela (Jeff) Thomann and family all from Massachusetts. The graveside service will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, South Carolina 29212 on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 am. The Rev. Dr. Tim Phillips of Riverland Hills Baptist Church, where she had been a member, will officiate. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made to the . The family thanks the wonderful staff at Wellmore in Lexington, South Carolina, where she had resided since 2017, for the loving care shown to their Mother. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations