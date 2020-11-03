Winnie Boylston,
July 13, 1925 - November 1, 2020
Salley, South Carolina - Winnie Agnes Wilson Ross Boylston entered heaven on November 1, 2020. She was born in Lawrence County, Mississippi on July 13, 1925 to James Gola Wilson and Annie Luree Carr Wilson. Mrs. Boylston had a long career in printing at various newspapers, including: Aiken Standard, Augusta Chronicle and Herald, and The State Record. She was a linotype operator and the 2nd woman to be employed by Augusta Chronicle and Herald. Her career covered the advancement of hand set type, through linotype, to cold type process. She said she saw it go from primitive to classical in the era of typesetting. Later she was employed by Physicians Clinical Lab (Roche Biomedical) in Columbia, SC. Retiring in 1987, Mrs. Boylston spent her days as a homemaker in her home in Salley, SC, where she has lived for 63 years. She blessed her family members with her creative talent in sewing, painting ceramics, crocheting and cooking. While she was physically able, she was an active member of Rocky Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Boylston was strong in her Christian faith and was a gentle soul who lived her faith always ready to help others. Mrs. Boylston is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marvin Lott Boylston, and her brothers, Jack Osby Wilson and James Oley Wilson. She is survived by her
brother Percy Ollian Wilson in Brookhaven, Mississippi, her daughters: Marianne Ross Boylston Lassiter (E.G. Lassiter, III) in Atlanta, GA; Deborah Ross Boylston Smith (Keith Smith) in Blairsville, GA; and Marla June Boylston in Columbia, SC. She has four grandchildren: Dr. Rich Lassiter (Carrie Lassiter), Ann Marie Lassiter Johnston, Renee Smith Stalter (Fred Stalter), and Tabitha Smith Fernandini (Ben Fernandini). Mrs. Boylston was proud of all her nine great-grandchildren: Rachel Miller, Brian Alford, Christian Smith, Brice Blosser, Christopher Northcutt, Ethan and Tyler Lassiter, and Lachlan and Callan Johnston.
Due to Covid-19, services will be limited to a graveside service on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Salley Oakview Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Rocky Grove Baptist Church, P. O. 508, Salley, SC 29137 Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registryat www.folkfuneralhome.com
