Winnie Kate Harrell Stewart JUNE 28, 1924 - APRIL 30, 2019 PELL CITY, AL - "Winnie" Kate Harrell Stewart, age 94, of Pell City, Alabama, passed away Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019. She was born June 28, 1924 in Florence, South Carolina. Winnie formerly lived in Columbia, South Carolina, where she was employed for several years in the accounting department at Richland Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She moved to Alabama 18 years ago to live closer to her children and grandchildren. Winnie was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Gary L. Stewart, and her parents, Cleveland Harrell and Gladys Lane Harrell. Survivors include Winnie's three daughters, Patricia (Stuart) McConnell of Riverside, Alabama, Karen (George) Stula of Jasper, Florida, and Rugenia (Ralph) Clark of Enoree, South Carolina; one son, James Dickinson of Pell City, Alabama; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family thanks Betty Chandler for serving not only as Winnie's primary caregiver, but also as a faithful and compassionate friend over the past several years. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. CST on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Ridout's Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Pelham, Alabama, immediately followed by A Celebration of Winnie's Life at 3 p.m. at the funeral home's chapel. Burial will be at Southern Heritage Cemetery, Pelham. Published in The State on May 3, 2019

