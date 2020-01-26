Wise Spigner Moon

Wise Spigner Moon ROANOKE, VA - Wise Spigner Moon, age 95, died on January 18,2020 in Roanoke, VA. She was the wife of the late Rev. William A. Moon, Jr. and a daughter of the late Edward Tindal Spigner and Pearle Wise Spigner. She graduated from Winthrop University and went on to earn a Bachelors of Library Science and a Master of Librarianship in the Graduate School of Emory University. Mrs. Moon was a librarian in the public schools of Virginia Beach, Page County and Fairfax County, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret W. Moon, and her husband John J. Davies, III; three sons, the Rev. William A. Moon, III and his wife, Ann; Dr. Edward T. Moon and his spouse, Joseph G. Gallo; and Charles S. Moon and his wife, Nancy; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service was held at Fort Hill United Methodist Church, Lynchburg, VA on January 25, 2020.
Published in The State on Jan. 26, 2020
