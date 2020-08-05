W.M. "Moose" Morris MOUNT PLEASANT - W.M. "Moose" Morris passed away peacefully at Roper Hospice Cottage on August 2 surrounded by his family. He was born August 24, 1928 in Norway, SC and was the son of the late Elisha and Ollie Morris. His 4 sisters and 2 brothers predeceased him.He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a staunch Gamecock fan. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and had a distinguished career with IBM, the Service Bureau and retired as President of Digital Systems, Inc. in Columbia. He returned to work as a consultant for ACP in Columbia and upon retirement again, he and his wife moved to the Isle of Palms where they lived for 20 years before moving to Mount Pleasant. He was founder and president of The Comdyn Group and information technology company. Moose was an avid outdoorsman, spending many memorable times hunting, and fishing with his sons, grandsons, son-in-laws and friends. He was devoted to his family, setting the highest example of love and respect, a loving husband, father and a loyal and loving friend. He is survived by his wife, Anne Scott Morris and 6 children, Debbie Berry (Al), Ann Sewell (Howard), Barbara Tsiklistas, Chuck Morris (Tess), Rob Domico (Rexanne) and Jeff Domico (Carrie) as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of loving, caring friends. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church - Isle of Palms where he served in many capacities and missions of the church. He was a servant of the Lord. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church - Isle of Palms, 12 21st Avenue, Isle of Palms, SC, 29451, Epworth Mission, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
