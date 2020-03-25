Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Woodrow W. Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Woodrow W. Adams COLUMBIA - Woodrow W. Adams, MSGT, USAF Ret. passed away March 21, 2020. He was born in Columbia, SC on January 8, 1931 to the late Glenn K. Adams and Annie Gibbs. Woodrow attended public schools in Columbia, SC and graduated from BTW High School in 1949. He retired from the United States Air Force after 27 years of service. After retirement, he worked at Schneider Electric Company for 18 years. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church for 50 years and served as a trustee, a member of the choir, neighborhood block leader and many more committees. He was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle; daughter, Glenda, and sister, Rosa. He is survived by his sons, Michael(Sophia), and Harlan; sister, Hattie Marley; ten grandchildren, Shaw, Socorro, Mia, Felicia, Marven Jr., Cristian, Taran, Charity, Courtney, Shaniqua and nine great grandchildren.

