Wyman Edward Dominick PROSPERITY - Wyman Edward Dominick, 91, widower of Annie Lucille Amick Dominick, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Born on September 15, 1927 in Prosperity, he was a son of the late Eddie Cleveland and Christina Mills Dominick He was retired from Kendall Company Oakland Plant. Mr. Dominick was a member of Zion United Methodist Church where he was a member of the Gathering Sunday School Class and the Young at Heart and was a former Sunday School Superintendent, Church Councilman and Treasurer. He is survived by a son, Grady (Theresa) Dominick of Prosperity; a daughter, Patricia Ann (John) Theilen of Irmo; grandchildren, Robert Dominick, Michelle Christian, Bruce Honeycutt and Amanda Boozer and great-grandchildren, Ryan Dominick, Chase Dominick, Pressley Honeycutt and Sophia Boozer. Mr. Dominick was predeceased by his siblings, Pearl Bowers, Bertha Mae Dennis, Evelyn Kyzer, Betty Dill, Raymond Dominick, Claude Dominick, E.C. Dominick, Jr., Otis Dominick, Roy Dominick and Lewis Dominick. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church family life center. Memorials may be made to the Zion United Methodist Church Improvement Fund or Cemetery Fund, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, SC 29127. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home www.mcswainevans.com
Published in The State on July 16, 2019