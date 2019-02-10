Wyman L. Gleaton WAGENER - Wyman L. (Bud) Gleaton, Jr. 71, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 at his home in Wagener, S.C. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 11, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. Dr. John Hucks and Dr. Vic Reasoner will be officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Gleaton was born on May 19, 1947 in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Wyman L. Gleaton, Sr. and the late Joella Hoffman Gleaton. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School Class of 1965. After which he attended Southern Methodist College prior to joining the U. S. Navy where he served as a radio operator during the Vietnam era. He and his father operated Marine Sales and Service, the largest single store Evinrude Dealership on the East Coast for many years. In 1984 he went to work for the Savannah River Site, where he rose to the Director of Emergency Preparedness and later retired. He also owned and operated a successful Mobile Home Supply Business in Orangeburg. He enjoyed operating Ham Radios, hunting and fishing for over 60 years. Pallbearers will be Wyman Gleaton, III, Robert Gleaton, Walter Smoak, Jimmy Gleaton. Walt Ginn, and Andrew Derinzo. Survivors include a daughter; Connie Beth and Walter Smoak of Lexington; two sons, James and Tonya Gleaton of Lexington, Wyman (Lee) and Elaine Gleaton, III of Florida; six grandchildren, Robert Gleaton, Patrick Gleaton, Kaitlin Metts, Amber Metts, Chanse Gleaton and Anistyn Gleaton; one brother Barry W. Gleaton of Orangeburg. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg. Memorials may be made to Southern Methodist College, 541 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, S.C. 29115 The family would like to thank Halcyon Hospice of Aiken for all their love and support. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
