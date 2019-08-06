Wyman Jeffrey Barnes LEESVILLE- Wyman Jeffrey Barnes, of Leesville, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Milton Shealy Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Pastor Tom Mimms and Pastor Judd Hook. Visitation will be held after the service, also one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Wyman was born in Columbia, SC son of the late Henry Aldrich and Nancy Ricard Barnes. He was a service tech for Barnes Oil and Propane. Surviving are his wife, Teresa Barnes; son, Chris Barnes (Kristin); daughter, Jennifer Barnes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wayne Barnes (Marilyn) and Randy Barnes (Delynn); grandchildren: Evie Barnes, Brooklyn, Dayton and Brittyn Johann. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019