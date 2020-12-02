Dr. Wyman L. Shealy
January 19, 1935 - November 24, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - Doctor Wyman Shealy passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Self Memorial Hospital in Greenwood, S.C. He was the son of the late Quinnie Lester Shealy and Emmie Berry Shealy of Newberry, S.C. Wyman was affectionately known as "Doc" by his co-workers and friends.
Doc grew up in Newberry, S.C., graduated from Newberry High School, attended the Citadel on a baseball scholarship and graduated from Newberry College.
While teaching Math and coaching baseball at Beaufort High School, he met and fell in love with Jeanette Matthews, a French teacher, who was originally from Saluda. They were married in 1962. Soon thereafter Doc decided to make a career change and he enrolled in dental school in Louisville, Kentucky. While living in Kentucky, the Shealys were blessed with the birth of their only child, Candi.
After graduation from the University of Louisville, the family moved to Saluda in 1966, where he opened his dental practice. He began volunteering his services at the Saluda Nursing Center when it opened in 1968 and continued to provide free services to the patients for ten years. Doc served on its Board of Directors for eight years as both Vice Chairman and then as Chairman.
He was a member of the Jaycees, Lions Club, and coached Little League Baseball. He served as Vice Chairman and Chairman of both the Lions Club and the Investment Club. Doc also served on the Board of Visitors at MUSC.
Immediately after moving to Saluda, Dr. Shealy joined Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, where he served on Church Council in many capacities: Council Chairman, Stewardship Chairman, Property Chairman and Chairman of Christian Education. Doc was very active in Lutheran Men in Mission in various areas, including being a great cook.
His outstanding attributes earned him many honors and awards. In 2012, Doc received the Farm City Citizens of the year award in appreciation for his many contributions, kindness and love shown to the people of Saluda County. In 2018, Doc received the Saluda County Forest Landowner of the Year award for his lifelong contribution to managing timberland on his property in Saluda County.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, golf and growing produce in his garden to share with others. His Labor Day dove shoot was a special time for him. He was also an avid Gamecock Fan!
Doc had his priorities in order; God, family and country. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
More than any of his awards and accomplishments, Doc treasured his family the most. In addition to his parents, Doc is preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Matthews Shealy (2018), his daughter Candler (Candi) Shealy Smith (2012) and his sister-in-law, Verda Matthews Potts (2019). Doc is survived by his 2 grandchildren, Candler Smith McShea (Matt) of Greenville S.C. and Davis Shealy Smith of Murrells Inlet, S.C., son-in-law Franklin D. Smith of Murrells Inlet, S.C., sister Delores Shealy Miller of Lake Wylie, S.C., brother and sister-in-law Frank and Amelia Herlong of Saluda, brother-in-law Paul Potts of Saluda and brother and sister-in-law Candler Grady and Renee Matthews of Florence, S.C., in addition to many other dear relatives and close friends. A special Thank You to Chris Boskett of Saluda for being such a great friend to Doc and his family these last years. Also, a special Thank You to Dr. Bill Sawyer for his care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, 101 N. Calhoun St.,Saluda, S.C. 29138.
