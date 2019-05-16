Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. David Lutheran Church 132 St. David's Church Rd. West Columbia , SC View Map Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM St. David Lutheran Church 132 St. David's Church Rd. West Columbia , SC View Map Burial Following Services St. David Lutheran Church Cemetery 132 St. David's Church Rd. West Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wyman L. Shull LEXINGTON Services for Wyman Leroy Shull, 98, will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. David Lutheran Church, West Columbia SC, conducted by the Rev. Glenn Boland with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington SC from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, May 17th and immediately following the graveside service on May 18th. Wyman departed this life on Tuesday, May 13th, 2019. He was born June 1, 1920, to the late Robbie E. Shull and Mamie L. Corley in Lexington SC. He was married to the late Frances Virginia Caughman Shull for 53 years. He was also predeceased by his sister, Bernice Shull Corley; his brother, Norman L. Shull; and an infant son. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Marjorie) Shull; his daughter, Frances (Bernard) Lee; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren - the Rev. Jason M. Lee (Dana, Jonah and Anna) of Myrtle Beach SC; Cara F. (Lee) Kropinski (Thomas, Juliet and Kellan) of Lexington SC; and Mark G. Lee (Jenna) of Smyrna GA. His Grands lovingly called him "Deedle." Wyman attended Oak Grove Elementary School and graduated from Lexington High School, Class of 1937, and Draughon's Business College, Columbia SC, in 1938. He worked for Wilson Ford Motor Company before serving in the U.S. Army at Ft. Riley, Kansas as a Clerk Typist during

Wyman L. Shull LEXINGTON Services for Wyman Leroy Shull, 98, will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. David Lutheran Church, West Columbia SC, conducted by the Rev. Glenn Boland with burial following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington SC from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Friday evening, May 17th and immediately following the graveside service on May 18th. Wyman departed this life on Tuesday, May 13th, 2019. He was born June 1, 1920, to the late Robbie E. Shull and Mamie L. Corley in Lexington SC. He was married to the late Frances Virginia Caughman Shull for 53 years. He was also predeceased by his sister, Bernice Shull Corley; his brother, Norman L. Shull; and an infant son. He is survived by his brother, Robert (Marjorie) Shull; his daughter, Frances (Bernard) Lee; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren - the Rev. Jason M. Lee (Dana, Jonah and Anna) of Myrtle Beach SC; Cara F. (Lee) Kropinski (Thomas, Juliet and Kellan) of Lexington SC; and Mark G. Lee (Jenna) of Smyrna GA. His Grands lovingly called him "Deedle." Wyman attended Oak Grove Elementary School and graduated from Lexington High School, Class of 1937, and Draughon's Business College, Columbia SC, in 1938. He worked for Wilson Ford Motor Company before serving in the U.S. Army at Ft. Riley, Kansas as a Clerk Typist during WWII . He served from February 1942, separating as a Staff Sergeant and returning home on December 24, 1945. He married Virginia in 1947 and worked for Pulliam Ford Motor Company in Columbia for 42 years as their Accountant in payroll. Wyman volunteered for the American Red Cross Bloodmobiles and was proud of personally donating over 6 gallons. He was a member of the American Legion Post 7, enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brothers, raising vegetables in his own garden, grilling chicken, family, his cat Toby, and was renowned for his airy and crisp peanut brittle. Mr. Shull was a lifelong member of St. David Lutheran Church where he served as Sunday School teacher, and Treasurer when the pastor served three churches and through several major building campaigns. He was a member of the Zela Boozer Sunday School class, served on Council and also was a member of the Young-At-Heart, the Tone Chimes, the Lutheran Men in Mission and the Committee of 100. Pallbearers will be Allan Shull, Tom Boozer, Bryan Price, David Frye, Hampie Caughman and Danny Shull. Honorary pallbearers will be the St. David Young At Heart and Lutheran Men in Mission. Memorials are suggested to the Church Bus Fund, St. David Lutheran Church, 132 St. Davids Church Road, West Columbia SC 29170. The family expresses their deep appreciation to Right At Home and Lutheran Hospice for the care they provided Wyman and to us. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close