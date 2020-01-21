Wyman Louis Sturkey, Sr. LEXINGTON - Wyman Louis Sturkey, Sr., 64, entered into rest on Saturday January 18, 2020. Wyman is the husband of 43 years to Janette Roberts Sturkey. He is the father of Jennifer Sturkey, Renee (Chris) Williams, and Wyman Louis Sturkey, Jr. Wyman is the grandfather of Kayla Sturkey, Nicholas Williams, and Nathan Willams. He is the son of the late Junior Sturkey and Ethel Louise Blackwell Sturkey. Wyman is the brother of Jeanie Roof, Debra Gutierrez, Mark Sturkey, and the late Jonnie Sturkey. Wyman was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He is a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Wyman was the owner and operator of Wyman's Acoustics. He was a Mason with the Sinclair Masonic Lodge 154 of West Columbia. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Service will be 2 pm on Thursday January 23, 2020 at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Burial will follow at Steam Mill Bottom Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the Sturkey family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com .
Published in The State on Jan. 21, 2020