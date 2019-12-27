Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wynelle Williamson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wynelle Williamson LEXINGTON - Wynelle Williamson, 84, of Lexington. She was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 25, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on March 31, 1935 in West Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Chum Gunter and Gladys Idelle Ellisor Gunter. She was a faithful member of Green Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and ESL Classes for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Arnold (Chris); one son, Randy Williamson (Leanne); six grandchildren, Brianna, Chase, Jacob and Lauryn Arnold and Sierra and Leah Williamson. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by a grandson Reid Arnold; one sister, Barbara Collins; brother-in-law Howard Collins. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Green Hill Baptist Church, West Columbia, South Carolina. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019

