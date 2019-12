Wynelle Williamson LEXINGTON - Wynelle Williamson, 84, of Lexington. She was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 25, 2019 after a long illness. She was born on March 31, 1935 in West Columbia, South Carolina, to the late Chum Gunter and Gladys Idelle Ellisor Gunter. She was a faithful member of Green Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and ESL Classes for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Arnold (Chris); one son, Randy Williamson (Leanne); six grandchildren, Brianna, Chase, Jacob and Lauryn Arnold and Sierra and Leah Williamson. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by a grandson Reid Arnold; one sister, Barbara Collins; brother-in-law Howard Collins. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at Green Hill Baptist Church, West Columbia, South Carolina. Family will receive friends from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com