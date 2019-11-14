Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Gethsemane Baptist Church 300 Alliance Road Lexington , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Xen Motsinger CAYCE - Xen Motsinger, 92, of Cayce, SC made his final flight into the arms of his Savior on Monday morning, November 11, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1926 in LaFayette, Georgia to Carl and Rose Motsinger. Xen graduated from Taylorsville High School, received his undergraduate degree from Maryville College and a graduate degree from Tulane University. Xen moved to Columbia, SC in 1957 to begin working for DHEC. After 31 years of service, he retired from DHEC as director of certification and from the army reserves after 30 years of service. Xen served in WWII as an aviation cadet in the Army Air Corp. He earned his private license in 1952. An avid pilot, he operated Sandhills Aero Club for over 20 years allowing many people the opportunity to learn to fly and was the co-owner of Eastwinds Airpark. In 1965 Xen founded and was a charter member of EAA Chapter 242 and served as president in 1969 and 1970. He was also a member of the SC Aviation Association, SC Breakfast Club, and SUN 'n FUN Museum Lakeland, Florida. He judged antique airplanes at the Oshkosh International Air Show, classic airplanes at SUN 'n FUN, Aeronca Fly-in, Boshears Fly-in and the EAA Chapter 3 Antique/Classics Fly-in. He won many awards for his accomplishments in the aviation industry including Oshkosh Lindy Award, Best O-65 HP Oshkosh, Best O-65 HP SUN 'n FUN, Palmetto Sport Aviation Man of the Year, EAA Red McCord Award and was inducted into the SC Aviation Hall of Fame in 1997. Another proud moment for Xen was when he shared the Grand Champion Classic Award for his part in the restoration of an Aeronca Champ at EAA Oshkosh. Xen had a passion for aviation and for many years was actively involved and volunteered his time and talents to the community by judging antique air shows, being a field representative for the EAA Young Eagles Program, and playing an active role in the SC Historic Aviation Foundation by helping with restoration of the B-25 bomber. Xen also committed many hours to Habitat for Humanity and took numerous mission trips with UMVIM. Xen is survived by his wife, Phyllis Mayberry Motsinger; children, Priscilla (David) Bundrick, Rosemary Motsinger, Lisa Durney; grandchildren; Brittany, Kristen and Chase (Lindsey) Durney; great-grandchild, Rowan Xen Durney. Special thanks to Frances Washington, Luthern Hospice, and others for their outstanding care. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Motsinger and sister, Sandra Lightfoot. The family received friends Wednesday evening at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073. A celebration of life service will be held 11 AM Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church 300 Alliance Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Entombment will follow at Woodridge Memorial Park 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29073. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to EAA Chapter 242, Young Eagles, and SC Historic Aviation Foundation B-25. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family

