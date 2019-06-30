Yevette Day Crapps GILBERT - Mrs. Yevette Day Crapps, 94, passed away peacefully as she slept early Friday morning, June 28, 2019. She was born to Solomon and Rhoda Gantt Day and was a lifelong resident of Gilbert. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Gilbert and the Gilbert-Summit Senior Center as long as her health allowed. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, homemaker and seamstress. Mrs. Crapps loved her Lord Jesus Christ and all her family members, and she was deeply loved by each and every one of them. She also loved working in her yard and caring for her pet cats. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. She was predeceased in 2006 by her loving husband of 60 years, Julian B. Crapps, and grandchildren, James Crapps and Joyce Crapps. She is survived by a son, Harold Crapps, daughters, Sonja Vaughn, Glinda Church, Snooky (Murray) Lindler and Pam (Terry) Crolley; grandchildren, Gwen (Judy) Williams, Patsy Crapps, Lahomia Miller, Michelle (Frank)Wesolowski, Karen Heywood, Maxine (Bob) Caughman, Tommy Church, Leonard Lindler, Lisa (Mike) Frederick, T. J. Crolley, and Josh (Laura) Crolley; sixteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Gilbert with the Reverend Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be held beginning at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Crapps will be laid to her final resting place next to Mr. Crapps in the church cemetery on Broad Street in Gilbert. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Gilbert, or to the Gilbert-Summit Senior Center, or to the . Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 30, 2019