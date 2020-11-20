1/
Yevonne McCarty Lorick
November 18, 2020
Batesburg, South Carolina - Graveside services for Yevonne McCarty Lorick, 91, will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Dr. # 210, Columbia, SC 29210 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Lorick passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Saluda, she was a daughter of the late John Mark and Mittie Mae Matthews McCarty. She was member of Clyde's Chapel Southern Methodist, and retired from Union Switch and Signal.
Surviving are her daughter, Wanda Brown (Richard); sister, Meta Pow, 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John L. "Pete" Lorick, son, J. Myron Lorick Sr., daughter, Nelva Lorick, brother, James McCarty, sisters, Helen Corley, Dorothy Merchant and 2 grandchildren.
Published in The State on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Ridge Crest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
