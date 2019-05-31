Yolanda Joyce Richardson COLUMBIA, SC Funeral Services for Yolanda Joyce Richardson, 61, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church House Street. Interment will follow in The Promised Land Cemetery. There will be a public viewing today from Noon 6:00 p.m. A. A. Dicks Funeral Home Sullivan Chapel is in charge of these arrangements. She was born March 12, 1958 to the late Raymond and Rosa Mae Jackson Richardson, Sr. She departed this life Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Columbia, SC. Ms. Richardson attended the public schools of Richland County and was a caregiver. Surviving are: her daughters, Tonya R. Oliver, Chana M. Richardson Hunt and Trasheba Richardson; a son, Joseph E. Williams; ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, eight sisters, two brothers, two aunts and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Please sign the register online at: aadicksfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on May 31, 2019